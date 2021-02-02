Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP stock traded up $7.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.05. The company had a trading volume of 135,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,441. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.36. The company has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.