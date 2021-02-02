Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

CSIOY traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.64). Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 4.25%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.