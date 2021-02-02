Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

