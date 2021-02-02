Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 158,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

