CargoX (CXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. CargoX has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $25,640.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 119.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.00825049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.55 or 0.04661326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014865 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

