CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CareDx worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,872,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,523,284 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.