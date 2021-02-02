Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 8.9%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.92 and last traded at $135.10. Approximately 336,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 443,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,780 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

