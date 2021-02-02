Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report sales of $41.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.99 billion to $41.76 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 billion to $161.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.76 billion to $170.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 22,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.