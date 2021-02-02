Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. The Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

