CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.64. 143,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,524. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

