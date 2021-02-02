CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.