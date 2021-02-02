CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.