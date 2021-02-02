CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

SCHB stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,583. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

