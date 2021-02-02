CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 271 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,192. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

