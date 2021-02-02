CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $67,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. 93,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

