Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $26,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 23,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

