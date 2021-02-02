Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

