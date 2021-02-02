Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

