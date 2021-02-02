Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.66 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.