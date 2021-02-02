Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect rise in loan balance, reserve releases and adverse impact of lower rates. Robust card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Also, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hampering margins and the top line to an extent in the near term, and deteriorating credit quality and elevated expenses remain other major woes; the company plans to restore prior capital deployments, which is a positive.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of COF stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,462,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,590,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,182,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,713 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,996. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

