Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $21.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

