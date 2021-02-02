Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cango stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.