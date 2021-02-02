Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.55.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$29.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.1453029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.65, for a total transaction of C$553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at C$1,705,590.25. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

