Canaccord Genuity Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $69.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

