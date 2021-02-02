Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $566.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

