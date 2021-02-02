Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities cut Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.41.

Calix stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $36.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

