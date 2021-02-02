Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 558.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 84,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.