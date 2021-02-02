Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,859.01

Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,859.01 and traded as low as $2,683.62. Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) shares last traded at $2,705.00, with a volume of 45,556 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,859.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,725.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -8.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.37%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

