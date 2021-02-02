Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

