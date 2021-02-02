Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

