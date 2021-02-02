Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSE:MAX opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

