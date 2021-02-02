Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.