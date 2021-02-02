Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 246.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Malibu Boats worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

