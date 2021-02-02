Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of OptimizeRx worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $363,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,032 shares of company stock worth $792,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

