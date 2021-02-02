Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 12th

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

