Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 12th

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
