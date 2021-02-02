Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Up 5.1%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.17. 409,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 307,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

