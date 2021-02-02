Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

