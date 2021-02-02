Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%.
Shares of CBT stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Featured Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.