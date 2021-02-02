Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Cabot also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.
Shares of Cabot stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 408,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $49.90.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
