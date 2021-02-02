Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Cabot also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 408,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

