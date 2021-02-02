C J Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,477,000 after acquiring an additional 271,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,485. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

