C J Advisory Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.48. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49.

