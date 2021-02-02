Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $40.60 million and approximately $86,245.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00415033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

