Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $39.39 million and $122,558.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00429800 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

