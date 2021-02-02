BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,164 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

