BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,710,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,177,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 385,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,013,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLOW stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $943.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

