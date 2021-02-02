BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,507 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5,802.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,756 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 840,365 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,696,000 after acquiring an additional 469,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

