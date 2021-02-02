Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 17th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

