Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
BRKL opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.