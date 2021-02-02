Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,220 shares of company stock worth $15,558,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

