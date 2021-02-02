Brokers Issue Forecasts for Garmin Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $117.36 on Monday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

