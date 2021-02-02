Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $421.27

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:TFX opened at $379.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.07. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $4,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teleflex by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teleflex by 93.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 43.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

